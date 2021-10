The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday invited bids for the construction of new headquarters for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The new headquarters will be built on Homestretch Avenue, Minister of Home Affairs (MoHA) Robeson Benn yesterday said as had been previously intimated.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders for the provision of …construction of Head Quarters-Guyana Fire Service, Region No.4,” a notice from Benn’s ministry stated.