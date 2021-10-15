PM Mark Phillips on oil, Climate Change, territorial claim

Prime Minister Mark Phillips talks with South Florida WLRN’s Tim Padget during a recent official visit to the United States
WLRN: Prime Minister Mark Phillips sees no contradiction in Guyana being both a fossil-fuel leader and a climate-change mitigator; but will Venezuela try to grab its oil?
In just the past six years the small South American republic of Guyana has become potentially one of the western hemisphere’s biggest oil producers. It is also one of the world’s leading voices on climate change mitigation.