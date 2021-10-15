Sonia Noel stages business ‘outing’ for fifty on her fiftieth

Tired, perhaps, of the fun and fashion associated with her accustomed circle of entertainment, local fashion buff Sonia Noel took a decision to mark her 50th birth Anniversary in an unaccustomed manner. Rather than use the milestone as a reason for self-celebration she decided to shine a light on fifty (50) small business enterprises the proprietors of which have, at one time or another, fallen under her mentorship wing. It was one of those undertakings which, she told the Stabroek Business, had been facilitated by her “faith and confidence. I back myself because I’m not afraid of failure.”

With the boldness of a brass image she engaged the prestigious Giftland Mall with a request for a birthday present………a space in the Mall to host her Expo 50. In an era when marketing spaces can cost ‘a pretty penny,’ she acquired the space courtesy of a sponsorship arrangement involving Giftland and another company, Urban Life. The space was afforded her event free of cost.