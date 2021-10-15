CXC head urges shift in focus to student competencies

School syllabuses must be reconfigured to teach key competencies that will enable students to function in any environment, according to Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Registrar and Chief Executive Dr Wayne Wesley, who yesterday said much of what was taught in school is no longer relevant in the working world.

Delivering his remarks at the announcement of the 2021 CSEC and CAPE results here, Wesley said students are overburdened by extra lessons as teachers aim to complete curricula which are content-focused.

“We have an attitude for extra lessons. We are pressuring the students, giving them information overload and when they are stressed out we wonder what is happening,” Wesley argued. “We need to find an approach that creates an appropriate balance that allows students to demonstrate the critical competencies required to function in society and have the ability to apply to any content rather than focusing on finishing the curriculum.”