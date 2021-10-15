Health committee visits businesses to check on COVID-19 compliance

The country’s Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) recently visited over 50 businesses to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 emergency measures.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday where he stated that many businesses have not been in compliance with the gazetted measures.

During the update, Dr Anthony noted that the HEOC over the past week has been conducting compliance checks and added that it has been going quite well as at least 52 businesses were inspected.