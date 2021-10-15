Man seriously injured in pile-up at Foulis

Several vehicles were involved in a pile-up just before midday yesterday at Foulis, West Coast Bebrice leaving a driver seriously hurt and others with minor injuries.

Dense smoke from a rice field fire which obscured visibility was blamed by drivers for the collision.

The 11 am accident involved motorcar, PYY 7837, which was being driven by Akeem Daniels, 23, of Number 28 Village, West Coast Berbice; motor car, PWW 5627, driven by Jaichand Jaikaran, 41, of Fifth Street Success, East Coast Demerara; motor car PAB 1558, driven by Abocy Lynch, 36, of Bel Air, West Coast Berbice and motor car PPP 4151, driven by Rawle Bacchus, 43, of Catherine, East Coast Demerara.