We have to show we are serious about fighting climate change

Dear Editor,

I fully support the call by the APNU+AFC and local environmentalists for Guyana to up its commitments on climate change ahead of the Glasgow Climate Conference. Further, in support of what APNU+AFC and the activists are calling for, I wish to propose that the Government of Guyana implement the following:

1. Demand an annual payment from the international community of US$10 billion from which every Guyanese receives US$1 million each per year.

2. Impose a cease order on any further oil and gas exploration and give the oil and gas companies 6 months to wrap up and leave Guyana.

3. Stop all current mining and logging activities in Guyana.

4. Stop importing fossil fuel in 6 months and use only renewable energy.

5. Mandate all citizens to stop using fossil fuels and convert in 6 months to using only renewable energy. Guyana is a green country and we have to show we are serious about fighting climate change.

Sincerely,

Erin Northe