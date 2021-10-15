Chase embracing ‘Marlon Samuels-like’ anchor role

All-rounder, Roston Chase, is embracing the anchor role as he is set to make his T20I debut for West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old ended as the CPL’s leading run scorer with 446 runs as well as taking 10 wickets and during an interview yesterday revealed he likes the anchor role.

“It’s my first time so it’s a bit different but I am excited about this call up especially because it’s a World Cup tournament and it’s something I always wanted to do since last year when I got my opportunity with the St. Lucia Zouks [St. Lucia Kings], I thought I would have gotten a look in after that tournament but I just came again this year and got some good performances in earning my spot,” he said. Chase was asked if he would be playing a similar role to that of Marlon Samuels who was instrumental in West Indies winning their two T20I titles.

He responded, “I see myself playing a similar role, it’s the same role I played for the St. Lucia franchise for the last two years where I just come in mostly after the powerplay, knock it around, pick up the ones and twos and get the occasional boundaries when the ball is in my area to score so it’s an easy role for me, I like that role.”In 2012, Samuels averaged a solid 38.33, with a strike rate of 132 en route to the team’s triumph but more importantly, top-scored in the final with 78 from 56 deliveries, giving the West Indies a comfortable win over Sri Lanka.

In 2016, it was Carlos Brathwaite that got the accolades in a thrilling, brutal final-over onslaught in the final against England, but it was Samuels who once again top-scored at the other end, his 85 from 66 balls proving just as crucial in the team’s title triumph. For that tournament, Samuels averaged 36.20 with a strike rate of 112.42.

Chase reasoned that with the power hitting depth of the side, “My role should be just to give them the strike and let them do their thing but if the ball is in my area, I would just put it away.”

To date, three training sessions have been completed by the title holders and according to the ‘Bajan’ all-rounder, the secret to batting in the conditions is to spend time at the wicket. He explained that it is better than the pitches in the CPL but observed the ball is keeping low.

While West Indies are set to play their first official match on October 23 against England, Chase reckoned that it would be a dream come true to make the starting XI for the first match of the World Cup.

He stated, “I would love to be in the first XI, given the opportunity it would be very special to me to make my debut in the first game of the World Cup so I am looking forward to it and hopefully it happens and I put my best foot forward.” Chase has featured in 28 T20s with six half-century scores. He averages 44 and holds a strike rate of 129.