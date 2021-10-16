One thousand house lots handed out on East Bank

Another 1,000 Guyanese are now landowners, as the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) returned for its second allocation exercise on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday.

The allocations were facilitated at the National Stadium, Providence.

A release from the CH&PA said that Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, were all present.

The release said that the distribution process saw applicants dating back to the early 2000s receiving house lots. Among those was mother of two, Shameeza Mohan, who applied in 2009. An emotional Mohan stated that the allocation is significant to her family, as they will finally be able to build their own home.

“After waiting so long, it feels so good that I was able to get through and have something of my own.” she said, as she expressed her eagerness to begin construction soon.

Also, among allottees was Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police, Myrna Richards, who the release said lost her property in October last, due to a fire at the Vigilance Police Station. Richards, who has given 33 years of service to the Guyana Police Force, expressed gratitude to the Government and the Ministers for the allocation.

The release said that the lots allocated fall in the Block Plantation Grove/Block Great Diamond area for moderate and middle-income earners. The area is said to have the potential to generate over three thousand lots, inclusive of residential, residential/commercial, commercial, industrial and the sites reserved for social and economic activities, as the area further develops. Notably, the Diamond/Grove area is also located in close proximity to the East Coast/East Bank Bypass Highway. Croal, stated that the scheme will be outfitted with all the necessary infrastructure, in keeping with the Administration’s goal for wholesome communities.

“The demand for housing is just the tip of the iceberg. Other demands arise too for better roads, bridges, drainage and access to water, among others,” said Croal.

While, this exercise catered for moderate- and middle-income earners, in July the Ministry also assigned 1,000 house lots to low-income persons on the East Bank of Demerara.