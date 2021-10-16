Slowe granted bail on conspiracy to defraud, sexual assault charges

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe was yesterday released on bail after being formally faced with a charge of conspiracy to defraud the State and three counts of sexual assault.

Slowe, who recently returned from overseas, faced the charges at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he appeared in response to a summons. However, as he was making his way to attend the hearing there was an attempt by ranks of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to arrest him over the same charges, which he called an “abuse of power” and “bully policing.”

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus eventually released him on bail after reading the charges to him.