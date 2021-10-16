Top NGSA student is aspiring teacher

An aspiring teacher Nirvana Wimal, of Success Elementary, is this year’s top student at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Wimal, who was among 13,821 candidates who sat the examination on August 4th and August 5th, secured a place at Queen’s College with 524 marks.

Deja Datt, of New Guyana School, and Paris Timmerman, of Chateau Margot Primary, shared the second spot with 523 marks, followed by Jada Persaud, of Success Elementary, who scored 522 marks to earn the third spot. The fourth spot was shared by Joshua Mc Arthur, Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Shabaka Yisrael, also of Success Elementary, Aditi Joshi, of Mae’s Academy, Khevin Sandy, of Lowe’s Academy, Chelsea Persaud, of Dharmic Rama Krishna, and J’Kell Whyte, of Success Elementary, who all scored 521 marks.