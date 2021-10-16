In yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News the narrative under the heading `Jung Bahadur Singh was a pioneer for Indian social, cultural and economic rights’ was erroneously published as a letter attributed to E.B. John. The material formed part of a biography of Jung Bahadur Singh authored by Lea Ventre under the title `Jung Uncovered’ by the University of Edinburgh. Stabroek News regrets the error and apologises to Ms Ventre for the inadvertent publication of the material which had been forwarded for the attention of the newspaper by Mr John.