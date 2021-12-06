UG gets gift from Republic Bank for electrical upgrades

The University of Guyana was on Wednesday presented with $2.3m from Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited to support the upgrade of the electrical fittings in its 35-year-old Education Lecture Theatre.

A release from UG said that the funds will purchase and facilitate the installation of new electrical fixtures for the “ELT” as it is fondly called by staff, students and alumni.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin received the cheque on behalf of the University from Republic Bank’s new Managing Director, Stephen Grell at the University’s Turkeyen Campus.

The release said that amongst its targets for its 60th anniversary – two years away – is the extension and refurbishment of 30 older buildings on its campuses. The intention is to modernize and expand them to support more students, adapt for students with disabilities, support less crowding and make all buildings climate-friendly in accordance with the University’s Charter for the Preservation of Planet Earth.

A key beneficiary of UG graduates, the release said that Republic Bank had been the original donor of the Education Lecture Theatre and has been a strong continual partner of the University on several projects including sponsorship of prizes for graduation, supporting student projects, internship placements, and the preparation of students for the world of work.