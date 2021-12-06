Crandon retains Head Coach role

Esuan Crandon will continue in his capacity as head coach of the renamed Guyana Amazon Jaguars while Ryan Hercules will serve as his deputy.

This was announced on Saturday during the Guyana Cricket Board’s first public press conference since their election over eight months ago.

Additionally, Julian Moore was announced as the first permanent female head coach.

“Interviews were held by a special panel and recommendations made to the executive committee with the following persons being identified for three important roles including male head coach, male assistant head coach and… for the first time in the history of Guyana’s cricket we will appoint a permanent female head coach,” President of the Board, Bissoondyal Singh announced.

Crandon was instrumental in Guyana winning the Regional first-class tournament for five years consecutively until the 2020 season which was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former fast bowler has been functioning in this capacity since 2012 and has since progressed to the West Indies level where he was appointed assistant coach for the England Test series in 2019.

The 39-year-old has also had stints with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

This is the former national all-rounder, Hercules’ first call up to the senior side. Hercules is currently pushing to complete his Level Three qualification but has a wealth of experience coaching, particularly in Essequibo where he saw the side lift its first senior title by winning the three-day franchise league in 2017.

The 34-year-old was also integral to Essequibo winning their other two franchise titles, the senior One-Day and Under-17 titles.

The duo’s first task will be getting the team in prime condition as the Regional first-class season is set to bowl off in February next year.

Moore has had successful stints working his way through the ranks, winning regional titles with Guyana Under-15 and Under-19 sides before being appointed assistant coach of the senior franchise.

The Level Three coach has also worked extensively with the Cricket Guyana Inc., Academy.