Judge denies Basil Williams application that she recuse herself from libel hearing

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry yesterday dismissed an application by former Attorney General Basil Williams SC that she recuse herself from presiding over a 2017 libel case brought against him by now Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC in relation to Commonwealth Law Reports.

Williams’ application had its genesis in the action filed by Nandlall on April 4th, 2017, for damages for libel and slander which he alleges Williams published against him at a press conference.

Williams in his January, 2021 application for recusal said that the libel action came up for hearing before Justice Sewnarine-Beharry on a number of occasions and that the judge on December 5th, 2019 ordered a halt to the trial until the completion of criminal proceedings against Nandlall which were connected to the allegations that Williams had made.