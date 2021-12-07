Organisers of the upcoming second Rawle Toney 3×3 basketball Classic says that an exhibition event featuring four teams will be conducted to highlight the intricacies of the format at Friday’s launch.

According to a release from the organisers yesterday, club teams Colts, Ravens and Eagles, along with a team from Linden, will feature in the exhibition event.

The launch, which will be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 18:00hrs, will be highlighted by the exhibition tournament which will provide the platform for sponsors and the public to view and understand the details of the emerging format, the release stated.

The actual tournament is scheduled for February 19th-20th next year at the same venue.

“Everything about the tournament next year will be different, so the idea behind the launch is to create a similar atmosphere at the Cliff Anderson Hall. 3X3 basketball is where entertainment and sports collide; on Friday, fans will see some of Guyana’s top talents also performing some of their most popular tracks,” said Toney. He also disclosed that Friday’s event will be streamed live via Facebook and other social media platforms which cater to individuals who will not be in attendance or have reservations about attending live events.

“We haven’t had basketball being played at the club level since 2019. This is to also give those players a chance to get back into the habit of playing with officials and doing so at an event and with trophies and cash prizes at stakes,” Toney added.

According to Toney, several teams from within the Caribbean and North American have inquired about possible participation.

“Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname are very, very interested, while teams from Canada and the US would’ve also reached out to gather more details, inquire about hotels and so forth,” said the veteran journalist.