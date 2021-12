City prohibited from charging fee for transfer of property – judge -says payments made since July 2015 to be refunded

A class action lawsuit has seen Justice Navindra Singh ruling that the City is prohibited from imposing a fee or charge for the issuance of a certificate enabling the transfer of a property under the Deeds Registry Act.

Moreover, those who paid such fees following July 8th, 2015 are now entitled to a refund.

Justice Singh issued the ruling on December 6th in relation to the case lodged on behalf of Gerald Bhoodram and others.