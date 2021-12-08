PM says Shuman strayed from facts about consultation with Indigenous People

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday expressed “profound disappointment” at a charge by Deputy Speaker of the House, Lenox Shuman that the government has not consulted with the Indigenous Peoples on key issues

In a statement, Phillips referred to a letter in Monday’s edition of Stabroek News authored by Shuman and entitled ` I call on the gov’t to rescind the South Rupununi mining agreement and return to the table’.

“I must share my profound disappointment at the position taken by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Mr Lenox Shuman, in a letter published under his name in Monday’s edition of the Stabroek News.