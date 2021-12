Fifty-nine employees were recently honoured for their long service at the University of Guyana (UG).

The ceremony was held under the theme “Perseverance” and commemorates both the 2020 and 2021 longest-serving staff members from all its campuses.

It was hosted on Friday, November 19 at UG’s Turkeyen Campus in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre for a limited number of awardees because of COVID-19 restrictions.