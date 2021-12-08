Decision expected next week on start date for trial over elections fraud

A decision is expected to be made next week on a trial date for the seven persons accused of conspiring to change the results of the 2020 elections.
Those facing charges are People’s National Congress Reform Chairperson Volda Lawrence; former Region Four, Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo; and APNU+AFC member, Carol Smith-Joseph, who are being represented by attorney Nigel Hughes, as well as Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Registration Clerks Shefern February, Michelle Miller and Denise Babb–Cummings and Information Technology Officer Enrique Livan, who allegedly conspired with them. They face charges that include conspiracy to commit fraud and forgery.