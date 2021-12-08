Ministry employees charged with forging COVID vaccine cards

Three employees of the Ministry of Health, who were allegedly involved in a racket where COVID-19 immunisation cards were offered for sale to unvaccinated persons were yesterday slapped with forgery charges.

Those charged were nurses, Olivia Bonus, 21, and Teneka Pollard 29, both of whom were attached to the Diamond Health Centre, along with a 32-year-old Ministry of Health screening officer, Andel Valentine.

The trio was arraigned in the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman and placed on $150,000 bail each.