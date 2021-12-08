Guyanese must force the Big 2 to change otherwise only upper crust will really benefit from oil

Dear Editor,

I feel that Guyana stands at a dangerous economic crossroad without the guidance it needs to cross safely.

The future which looms on the opposite side is daunting for many who are unprepared and divided.

The adage “United we stand divided we fall” is more appropriate now than ever before.

We have stumbled on a fortune in oil and gas literally overnight and are still struggling on how to deal with it. Our explorers, Exxon and others, are the only ones currently smiling all the way while our leadership fight among themselves for whatever control they can get over our prospective wealth.

It is not pessimistic in the least to think that the people of Guyana will not be the real beneficiaries of this fortune. Hand-outs yes, for some and even opportunities for a few but the inside deals which will be made will mostly benefit the upper crust.

The politics which has divided us for years has now gotten a big windfall and will use this new wealth to tighten the divisive wedge further.

They know absolutely that they can count on their tribes to re-instate them by evoking fear in their brains. It has always worked, neither of the Big 2 has any interest in uniting the Guyanese people since it would not be in their interest. And they will continue to drive that wedge of division even deeper.

The only way to cross this dangerous economic road to prosperity is by taking care of each other and standing up against race division. The way forward is in our hands, and we can demand what’s ours or let the Big 2 fight each other to control us.

When they say they are leaders for all Guyana that’s just Bla, Bla. By not fighting back we are opening the doors for others to enter our domain. Guyanese must first unite by standing up together and force the Big 2 to make changes that will benefit all.

Don’t just vote for one or the other, vote for all Guyanese to be treated equally. If we don’t, we’re doomed.

Yours respectfully,

(Name and address provided)