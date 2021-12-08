South Turkeyen Committee to stage King, Queen dominoes competition

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee yesterday announced the staging of a `King’ and `Queen’ dominoes competition to be held on Sunday at Darem’s Hideout in Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the tournament coordinator, entrance to the event will attract a fee of $1,000 per player, with the respective finishers in both categories walking away with trophies and cash prizes.

The release added that the tournament, which is scheduled to commence at 1:00pm, will feature teams inclusive of the hosts, from the communities of Vryheid’s Lust and Plaisance. The organiser of the event is Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell