‘Dingo’ found guilty of Imbaimadai rape

Odingo Emmanuel, a mechanic who was on trial for the rape of a woman at Imbaimadai Landing, in Region Seven, was yesterday convicted by a jury.

Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo’, was found guilty of raping a 36-year-old woman. He is to be sentenced on February 7, 2022.

Emmanuel was on trial at the Suddie High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, who deferred the sentencing after the 12 member jury gave the verdict. The jury found him guilty of the rape, which occurred on August 11, 2018.

He previously denied that he engaged in the sexual penetration of the 36-year-old woman.

This newspaper previously reported that the woman returned home from a party and found her door open. After entering the house, she was allegedly attacked and raped by Emmanuel. However, during the attack, her common-law husband returned home and rescued her. Emmanuel reportedly escaped but he was arrested in 2019 and charged.