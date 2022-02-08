`Dingo’ gets 38 years for rape of woman at Imbaimadai Landing -must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole

Mechanic, Odingo Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo’, has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for raping a woman he violently attacked back in 2018, after breaking into and concealing himself in her home.

Underscoring among other things the extent of his devious intent and degree of premeditation, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry recalled from the evidence, the complainant’s cries to an undaunted Emmanuel, who relented only after the woman’s husband arrived home and rescued her.

Among the several other aggravating factors the Judge said were considered in arriving at the sentence—30 years of which she ordered must first be served before Emmanuel becomes eligible for parole—is the fact that he sexually penetrated the woman without protection—thereby exposing her to the risk of contracting associated infections.