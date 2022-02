Gov’t terminates talks with top bidder for new bridge over Demerara – Jagdeo -financing cost too high

The Guyana Government has terminated talks with China State Construction Engineering Corporation for the building of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge as its financing costs are too high.

This was disclosed in an interview on February 1st between Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Vice Media Group.

The government will now move to talks with the second-ranked bidder.

Jagdeo told the interviewer that the financing costs have to come down.