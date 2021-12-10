Five more unvaccinated persons with COVID-19 succumb

Five more unvaccinated persons are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities, the Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed.
In a statement, the Ministry said the latest fatalities increased the country’s death toll from the virus to 1,014. The deceased, four men and a woman ranging in age from 58 to 79, all died between Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, the ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard showed that 69 new cases were reported after 1,094 more tests were done. It also showed that there were 883 active cases, including 14 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.