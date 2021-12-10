Food For The Poor seeks support for Angel of Hope programme

With the Christmas holiday season underway, Food For the Poor Guyana Inc (FFTP) is calling on kind-hearted Guyanese and businesses to support its Angel of Hope Programme, which provides support to vulnerable children in institutional care.

According to FFTP Guyana Inc Public Relations Officer Jonelle De Viera, the programme currently supports 198 children in homes through the programme, which is almost two decades old. Support is given in the form of a monthly supply of food items, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.

Since the start of the pandemic, FFTP has been purchasing essential food and other supplies for the homes to safeguard against shortages.

In addition, regular supplies of clothing, school supplies, furniture (beds, dressers, sofa sets), home appliances, and small equipment were donated to the homes. Recently several of the homes received power washes to assist with keeping their facilities clean.

Food for the Poor Guyana Inc is also aiding in infrastructural repairs, with the most recent being the rehabilitation of the roof of the Hauraruni Girls Home and the repainting of the girls’ dorm at Ruimveldt Children’s Home. A dormitory was also constructed for the Joshua House several years ago. .

“Every year we provide opportunities to engage children in vocational and skills training. We usually partnered with Burrowes School of Arts to provide art classes and the Department of Youth for swimming classes. Robotic training is also done through STEM Guyana,” Viera said.

During the Christmas holidays, festivities, including parties, concerts, visits to the movies and water parks, are normally organised for the children.

Children at the homes are also involved in an International Drawing contest, competing with children from Jamaica, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Guatemala for cash prizes. This is done to motivate the children to strive for academic excellence and improve their performances.

If persons or companies are interested in donating towards or partnering with the program, they can call FFTP.