Gov’t committed to overall development of citizens

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips yesterday reiterated his government’s commitment to the overall development of Guyanese.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Phillips made the remark yesterday during his speech at the virtual 18th ParlAmericas Plenary Assembly, where he also outlined some of the steps the government has been taking to ensure “fairness and equitable development” under its “One Guyana” policy approach in the administration of the affairs of the state.

“We understand very well that it is the people who elected us into the offices that we hold and the power, therefore, belongs to them. Hence, our services are entirely to and for them… we take care in the way we operate to ensure that no one person ever feels disadvantaged or excluded for any reason,” Phillips was quoted as saying in an OPM statement

He also assured that constitutional reform is high on the government’s agenda.

He further disclosed that a total of $85 million was budgeted between 2020 and 2021 for the functioning of the President’s Youth Advisory Council, which will allow young people to play a more active role in policy formation. “The Youth Advisory Council’s secretariat has already been established within the Office of the President and will become fully functional very soon.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister pointed out that the government has actively been including women and vulnerable groups in programmes as part of its developmental agenda and spoke of government’s plans to bridge the digital divide through the “ICT Access for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities” project.

“Our government has designed and implemented programmes for vulnerable groups including persons with disabilities, women, and children… earlier this year our Government launched the first-ever business incubator dedicated to women which will give assistance and support to budding female entrepreneurs. Certified training programmes in diverse areas are also available to women countrywide to develop and enhance their skills,” he said.

He also spoke of the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector and the complete removal of taxes from data.

ParlAmericas comprises 35 national legislatures from North, Central, and South America, and the Caribbean. Among its goals are the facilitation of Parliamentary best practices, promotion of cooperative political dialogue, mainstreaming of gender equality, and strengthening of democratic systems, the OPM statement noted.