Labourer hospitalised with brain injuries after accident with cop

A 55-year-old labourer is currently nursing brain injuries after he struck on Wednesday night along the Cummings Lodge Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) road, where he was riding.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said that that accident occurred after Suresh Persaud, of Lot 24 Industry Front, ECD, allegedly swerved into the path of car, PAB 4328 owned and driven by a 21-year-old police constable.

The driver was arrested and is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

According to the police, enquiries disclosed that around 20.40hrs, the constable was proceeding west along the southern lane of Cummings Lodge, Railway Embankment. It however adds that while he was in the process of passing Persaud, the man allegedly swerved into the path of the car.

As a result, the left front fender of the car hit the rear Persaud’s pedal cycle.

Persaud fell to the southern parapet of the roadway, where he sustained injuries about his body

He was picked up in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he was admitted as a patient with brain injuries.

A breathalyser test was done on the driver but no trace of alcohol was detected, the police said.