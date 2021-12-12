Flooded Hague farmers desperate for relief

At the Hague Backdam, on the West Coast of Demerara yesterday, a distressed large-scale provision farmer, Chunilall Hansraj, was using a tractor pump in a desperate bid to get water out of his crop.

He cultivates 20 acres of farmland in three different locations and one of his four workers, was also digging temporary drains to get the water out of his sweet potato, plantain and cassava cultivation.

He was among several farmers whose crops are all under threats owing to the flooding caused by excessive rainfall, which is expected to continue for a few weeks.