Ram & McRae makes Christmas donations to six charities

In photo are Sis. Adline Grace - Missionaries of Charity, Joan Stephens - Red Cross Convalescent Home, Pastor Gary Erskine -Dharma Shala, Osilla Harte - David Rose Special Needs School, Patrick de Groot - Beacon Foundation, and Denise Boodie - Uncle Eddie’s Home, with Ram and McRae’s Managing Partner Christopher Ram after receiving the donations.
The Ram and McRae Chartered Accountants and Professional Services firm last Tuesday disbursed a total of $1.5 million to six charitable organisations for the Christmas season.

In a statement, the firm said those to benefit were the Uncle Eddie’s Home, the Dharm Shala, the Beacon Foundation, the David Rose Special Needs School, the Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home and the Missionaries of Charity of New Amsterdam, which each received a cheque for a sum of $250,000 to go towards the furtherance of their respective operations.