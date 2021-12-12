Ram & McRae makes Christmas donations to six charities

The Ram and McRae Chartered Accountants and Professional Services firm last Tuesday disbursed a total of $1.5 million to six charitable organisations for the Christmas season.
In a statement, the firm said those to benefit were the Uncle Eddie’s Home, the Dharm Shala, the Beacon Foundation, the David Rose Special Needs School, the Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home and the Missionaries of Charity of New Amsterdam, which each received a cheque for a sum of $250,000 to go towards the furtherance of their respective operations.