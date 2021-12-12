Indigenous influence on contemporary Canadian poetry

Coyote went to Toronto
to become famous.
It’s TRUE
That’s what she said.
She walked up and down those
FAMOUS streets.
And she stood on those
FAMOUS corners.
Waiting.
But nothing happened.
so.
Coyote got hungry and went
into a restaurant
to EAT.
But there was a long line
and Coyote could see it was
because the restaurant was
painted a BEAUTIFUL green.
so.
Coyote painted herself GREEN
and she went back to the rez
to show the people what an
UP-TO-DATE Coyote she was.
And she stood on the rez
And waited.
So that RAIN came along.
So that WIND came along.
So that HAIL came along.
So that SNOW came along.
And that paint began to peel
and pretty soon the people
came along and says,
HEY, that’s Coyote, by golly
she’s not looking too good.
And the women brought her FOOD.
And the men brushed her COAT
until it was shiney.
And the children played with
their friend.
I been to Toronto Coyote tells
the people.
Yes, everybody says,
We can see that.
– Thomas King
This is an example of contemporary Canadian poetry of a very special type. It is a type still strongly informed by ancient oral literature but rendered in post-modernist style in terms of verse form while fortified by an old story-telling narrative and a consciousness borrowed from folktale and myth.