Counsellor Michelle Amsterdam seeks to pass on the art of well-being to clients

Ensuring that people focus on wellbeing and self-care is part of what keeps counsellor Michelle Amsterdam going as she aims to remain in the psychology field for the rest of her life.

A part-time lecturer of Introduction to Psychology at the University of Guyana, Amsterdam is the owner of the Art of Well-Being Counselling Service where she works with both children and adults. In a recent interview, she said the field chose her instead of the other way around and her specialisation is trauma intervention. This stemmed from the fact that she started out at Blossom Inc, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on child sexual trauma.

According to Amsterdam, she has realised that a lot of people have experienced some form of trauma and as such when she is counselling she utilizes a trauma-informed approach with all her clients.