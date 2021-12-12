Former beauty queen shares ‘A Guyanese Christmas’ with young readers

Most people in Guyana might associate the name “Asha Pieters” with pageantry and modelling but that could soon change after her recent foray into writing for children.

Pieters, a former beauty queen, launched her career as a children’s author this year with the release of three books – January’s “Azara – the little princess who loves dresses,” August’s “Azara learns about COVID-19 and the vaccine police,” and the more recent “A Guyanese Christmas.”

For those who may not recall, Pieters was crowned Guyana’s Miss Talented Teen in 2001. She later represented the country at the Miss Teen Caribbean pageant at which she won the Best Talent prize before moving on to win the Miss West Indies title in St. Lucia in 2002. She also copped the Miss Carnival title in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2002 before becoming a flight attendant with regional airline, LIAT.