19 yr old arrested for rape

A 19-year-old Region Nine teen has been arrested by police on allegations of rape committed on an intoxicated 16-year-old. Police said the teen, along with the suspect and two other friends, were consuming alcohol on Friday last. However, “while transporting the victim back home the suspect stopped the car and forcefully committed the act without her consent.” The police stated that a report was made to the police after which a medical examination was done on the victim. The suspect was contacted and told of the allegation of rape and cautioned. He denied the allegations and was placed into custody.