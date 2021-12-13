James fires back at Bharrat’s assertion of ‘political agenda’ in Marudi mining row

“If our fight for basic human rights is seen as politics how should development happen?” Kid James of the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) questioned in response to comments made by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Bharrat on Thursday last suggested that the group’s criticism on an agreement to resume mining in the sacred Marudi Mountain is being made “handful of people who have political objectives and a political agenda.”

“I know there are a few comments but there is a handful of people who have political objectives and a political agenda who are asked by politicians to make comments in the negative against an economical benefit to the people in the Deep South of the Rupununi and the people of Region Nine,” Bharrat told this newspaper last week.