Far too many fatal worksite accidents are occurring

Dear Editor,

Again it must be lamented: another young person has died at his worksite, this time from a scaffold (News Room Dec 12). Again more tears and grief for another family. How long will deaths of this nature continue? Is it a case of occupational hazard? What is the Ministry of Labour doing besides another investigation? Were the employees of the contractor suitably attired in PPEs including helmets and other safety gear and were safety measures and precautions while on the scaffold taken into account? It is time small, informal, ad hoc contractors be made to be brought in line with safety measures and precautions for their employees. Far too many fatal accidents are occurring. My condolences to the grieving family, relatives and friends of the deceased and a full and speedy recovery to the injured party.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed