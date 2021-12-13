New crater poses a danger for motorists on the ECD and LBI Estate Rd junction

Dear Editor,
I wish to highlight that over the past few weeks, a crater has been developing on the eastern side of the LBI Estate Road at the traffic lights junction on the East Coast Highway and LBI Estate Road. Even longer, there has been a hole on the opposite side of the same road. This situation poses a danger to users of the road and more applicable to motorists. I would be grateful if urgent attention could be given by the relevant authority to remedy this situation. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Joan Fields