Crater disrupting traffic at East Coast Highway, LBI Estate Road junction

Defects have developed on the road near the junction of La Bonne Intention (LBI) Estate Road and the East Coast Highway, which have been inconveniencing motorists.

In a letter to Stabroek News, writer Joan Fields highlighted that over the past few weeks, a crater has been developing on the eastern side of the LBI Estate Road at the traffic lights junction on the East Coast Highway. “Even longer, there has been a hole on the opposite side of the same road. This situation poses a danger to users of the road and more applicable to motorists. I would be grateful if urgent attention could be given by the relevant authority to remedy this situation,” the writer urged.