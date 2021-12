Brathwaite praises Permaul —wants batsmen to spend more time in the middle

The West Indies cricket team covered themselves in ignominy during the recent tour of Sri Lanka where they lost the two test series by heavy margins.

There were few positives during the tour where the West Indies batsmen’s batting techniques against quality spin bowling were horribly exposed.

One of the few bright spots of the series however, was the bowling of left-arm orthodox spinner Guyana’s Veersammy Permaul, who bagged an eight wicket match haul in his only test.