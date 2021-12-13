Motie could make debut in today’s T20 opener

A new-look West Indies, faced with COVID-19 drama, will face Pakistan in the first T20I today from 09.00 hours but skipper, Nicholas Pooran remains optimistic.

The side is without Kyle Mayers, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase after they tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, forcing West Indies to rethink their strategy in the series opener.

As a result, West Indies are down to 12 players with no replacements named and it could pave the way for Gudakesh Motie, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith to be handed debuts.