NAMILCO to fund GFF Women’s Super16 first prize

The National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) will sponsor the first prize package for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Super 16 Festival which is currently underway.

According to a release from the federation, NAMILCO will be responsible for the $500,000 first prize for the winners of the Super16 championships.

“The management of NAMILCO is pleased to partner with the GFF for the staging of the historic Women’s Super 16 Festival,” NAMILCO Managing Director Bert Sukhai said.