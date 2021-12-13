Sadeo contributes to cricket gear project

Former Port Mourant Cricket Club’s prolific opening batsman and captain, Rajendra Sadeo, is the latest person to make a contribution to the cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana project.

The current West Indies Over-50 player, who also represented Berbice at the senior level and Guyana at the Under-19 level, donated a bat, a pad and an arm guard.

The gear will be used for distribution for this initiative which is a joint effort by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.