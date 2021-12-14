Miner gets 12 years for rape of girl

Calvin Kemo Chase, a miner who was found guilty of raping a girl when she was 13 years old, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Chase, 25, of Charity, Essequibo Coast, was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the High Court at Suddie yesterday when he appeared virtually. He had previously been found guilty of the rape and his sentencing was deferred until yesterday when a probation report was read to the court.

Chase was initially charged with two counts of rape. However, he was only found guilty by a jury of one count.