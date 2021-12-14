Three more COVID deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported yesterday.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total COVID-19 fatalities increased to 1,023. Of the latest deaths two were unvaccinated while the other was partially vaccinated.

According to the Ministry’s dashboard 14 new cases were recorded which came after some 263 more tests were done. There are currently some 854 active cases, 12 of whom are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

Details on the latest fatalities follow: