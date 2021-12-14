West Berbice murder accused nabbed at Black Bush

The man who was wanted for the murder of Feroze Khan, of Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB), was yesterday nabbed in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder backlands by lawmen.

His mother was also arrested for allegedly harbouring a fugitive after a wanted bulletin was issued for him back in August.

According to information gathered, after police in Region Six received information they ventured to the location where after carrying out an intensive search they were able to locate the wanted man, Shane Samaroo also known as Travis Cortis, who goes by the alias ‘Tanta Bai’, 27, of Railway Line, Rosignol.