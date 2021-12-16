Fugitive remanded over murder outside Rosignol shop

A Rosignol man, who was on the run over a murder committed in August, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was nabbed on Monday in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder Backlands.

Shane Samaroo also known as Travis Cortis, who goes by the alias ‘Tanta Bai’, 27, of Railway Line, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB), yesterday appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

He was charged with the murder of Feroze Khan, which occurred on August 19 at Bennet Dam, Rosignol, WBB.