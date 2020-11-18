Rosignol man remanded over murder of wife 

A Rosignol man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with fatally stabbing his wife on Friday evening in the house they shared together with their three children.

Taijram Rahim, 33, a cane cutter, of Marcy Dam, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh, where he was read the charge that on Friday evening he murdered his wife, Amrita Rahim, 28.

The accused was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.