Murdered Rosignol housewife was stabbed in the heart, autopsy finds

Amrita Rahim, the Rosignol woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband last Friday evening, died as result of a perforation of the heart due to a stab wound, an autopsy confirmed yesterday.

Commander of Region Five Kurleigh Simon told Stabroek News that investigators were wrapping up the probe, after which advice would be sought on charging the suspect.

Rahim, also known as ‘Sally,’ 28, a housewife, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Taijram Rahim, a cane harvester, 33, at their Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice home.